We have been working on different kinds of music: Yashwanth Nag

Music director and singer Yashwanth Nag, who has worked for popular movies like Prathighatana, Neeku Naaku Dash Dash and many more, has been consistently making his mark in the industry. This energetic composer is coming out with private albums and also working for the film industry as well. A few songs composed by him have been trending quite a lot in recent times — which helped him gain more popularity.

Yashwanth and his music band Chowrasta are busy working for films and private albums. Currently working for the movie Pareshan, which would be releasing this year, Yashwanth shares, “We are planning the promotions in a different way which would also excite people.”

“We have been working on different kinds of music. Recently, we have composed Pisinari which got good reach in public. We have also collaborated with the Pentaiah band for the song, which turned out to be beneficial for everyone involved in the project. We would be happy to encourage and collaborate with many more upcoming singers who are looking for the right platform to showcase their talent,” says Yashwanth, who is playing for another private album now.

The Chowrasta band keeps performing in Hyderabad’s happening places like Prism, Blvd, Heartcup, and Highlife. “We don’t want to miss the connection with the public, so we make sure we take part in live music session as well — as this would bring us closer to our audience, and also provide a chance to perform our latest songs,” concludes Yashwanth.

