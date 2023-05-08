Wearing helmet: Sumathi Reddy college students organise rally in Hanamkonda

Speaking on the occasion, ACP Kiran Kumar stated that helmets can save lives and should be worn at all times

Bike rally by students of SRITW held in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: Students from Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology for Women (SRITW) organised a bike rally to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles. SR University Chancellor A Varada Reddy along with Hanamkonda ACP (Law and Order) Kiran Kumar, ACP (Traffic) Madhusudhan, and SRITW Principal I Rajashri flagged off the event at Ambedkar circle on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Varada Reddy emphasised the need for motorcyclists to wear helmets, as many riders neglect to do so, putting their lives in danger during accidents. ACP Kiran Kumar also expressed similar views, stating that helmets can save lives and should be worn at all times. He called on people to follow traffic rules and regulations to ensure their safety.

Principal Rajashri also spoke. Approximately 500 students, faculty and and other staff members of the college participated in the rally that ended at Yerragattugutta.

