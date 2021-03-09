Welfare schemes will ensure victory for TRS: Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

graduates and youngsters assured their full-fledged support to the candidature of S Vani Devi and said they would works towards her victory

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said the developments and welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State will ensure victory for TRS in Graduates MLC elections.

In a meeting on Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates election on Tuesday, graduates and youngsters assured their full-fledged support to the candidature of Vani Devi and said they would works towards her victory.

Reddy told graduates to take welfare schemes of the government into public and ensure victory for TRS. “Several States are replicating welfare schemes introduced by Telangana government. Even Centre is unable to compete with State with regard to developments and welfare schemes,” he said.

