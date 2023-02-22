| Welspun Group To Invest Rs 3000 5000 Crore In Telangana Over Next Five Years

Welspun Group to invest Rs 3,000-5,000 crore in Telangana over next five years

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the announcement from the Welspun Group to invest Rs 3,000 crore-Rs 5,000 crore in Telangana and establish its industrial units in different sectors.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the announcement from the Welspun Group to invest Rs 3,000 crore-Rs 5,000 crore in Telangana and establish its industrial units in different sectors.

The investment would be in addition to Rs 2,000 crore spent to establish the Welspun Group’s state-of-the-art textile park at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district.

The Minister who inaugurated the textile park of Welspun Group here on Wednesday assured complete support to the company for the expansion of its operations in Telangana. Elaborating on the efforts of the State government to attract investments to the State, he urged the local leaders to resolve any issues arising out of industrial development amicably and ensure that local youth are not deprived of employment.

“With the advent of Welspun Group and other industrial giants, Chandanvelley and Sitharampur region will soon become the largest industrial hub in Telangana,” he said.

He also requested the Welspun Group to coordinate with the local leadership and identify the local needs that could be provided under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Following a request from the Welspun Group chairman Balkrishan Goenka, Rama Rao assured to undertake expansion of the road from Shamshabad airport to Chandanvelly into a four-lane road.

He also announced that the government would work out an action plan involving farmers for packaging and branding of cotton produced in the State which is of the best quality in the country.

Further, he instructed the district administration and elected representatives to set up a skill development centre at Chandanvelly to train youth and women who can get employment in the industries established in the area.