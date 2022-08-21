Wesley College holds sports tournaments as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: Wesley Boys Junior College celebrated the 75th Swatantra Bharata Vajrothsavam sports tournaments here.

The event had the participation of Khel Ratna Kammela Saibaba, Vishal Kumar, captain of Indian Basketball, Ravi Kumar, president Old Boys Association, Vinod Kumar, vice president and Rev K A Charles Wesley Ministerial Secretary, Medak Diocese. The program was officiated by the Principal Dr.N Moses Paul.

The sports activities conducted on the occasion included cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, chess, carroms and kabbadi, among others.