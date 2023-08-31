| What Is E Challan Scam And How Can You Protect Yourself

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a cautionary message to the public regarding a potentially dangerous online scam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:17 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a cautionary message to the public regarding a potentially dangerous online scam.

Citizens are being warned against clicking on links received via text messages that claim to be related to traffic challans. According to the release, these fraudulent links have been identified as a gateway for cybercriminals to gain unauthorised access to individuals’ bank accounts.

The ministry has urged individuals not to click on any links received through text messages, particularly those related to traffic challans. The release emphasises that these links, once clicked upon, can expose individuals to the risk of having their bank accounts compromised.

Upon clicking the malicious link, individuals are redirected to counterfeit websites that imitate traffic police platforms.

These counterfeit websites are designed to extract sensitive personal and financial information from victims. Once on the fraudulent website, victims are prompted to enter their online banking credentials, thereby providing the scammer direct access to their accounts. In more severe cases, the scammers may gain unauthorised access to the victim’s device, potentially leading to more significant security breaches.

To ensure the safety and security of citizens, the ministry strongly advises against clicking on any links received via text messages, especially those requesting payment for traffic rule violations.

If individuals wish to verify the authenticity of an e-challan, it is recommended to visit the official government portal directly.