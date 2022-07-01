What’s your percentage of solving these questions?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. If x% of y is 150 and y% of z is 300, then the relation between x and z is

a) x = z b) x = 2z c) z = 2x d) z = 3x

Ans: c

Solution: x% of y/ y% of z = 150/300 =>; x/z = 1/2

Therefore, z = 2x

2. 9% of what number is 36?

a) 100 b) 200 c) 300 d) 400

Ans: d

Solution: 36/ 9% = 36/9 × 100 = 400

3. The difference between 57% of a number and its 41% is 240. What is the number?

a) 1300 b) 1400 c) 1500 d) 1600

Ans: c

Solution: 57%x – 41%x = 16% of x

16/100 × x = 240 =>; x = 1500

4. 75% of a number when added to 75 is equal to the number. The number is

a) 200 b) 250 c) 300 d) 350

Ans: c

Solution: 75% of x 75 = 100% of x

25% of x = 75

25/100 × x = 75 =>; x = 300

5. Out of two numbers, 40% of the greater number is equal to 60% of the smaller. If the sum of the numbers is 150, then the greater number is?

a) 80 b) 85 c) 90 d) 98

Ans: c

Solution: Let the greater number = x, smaller number = y

40% of x = 60% of y

x : y = 3 : 2

x = 3/5 × 150 = 90

6. Half of 1 percent, written as a decimal is

a) 0.2 b) 0.02 c) 0.05 d) 0.005

Ans: d

Solution: 1% = 1/100

1/100 × 1/2 = 1/200 = 0.005

7. If X is 20% less than Y, then find the values of (Y – X)/Y and X/(X-Y).

a) 3/5, -5/3 b) 5, -1/4 c) 2/5, -5/2 d) 1/5, -4

Ans: d

Solution: If Y = 100, X = 80

(Y – X)/Y = 100 – 80/100 = 20/100 = 1/5

X/(X – Y) = 80/80 – 100 = 80/-20 = -4

8. If 60% of A = 30% of B, B = 40% of C, C = x % of A then value of x is

a) 300 b) 200 c) 500 d) 800

Ans: c

Solution: 60A/100 = 30B/100, B = 40C/100, C = xA/100

A/B = 1/2, B/C = 2/5

A/B × B/C = 1/2 × 2/5

A/C = 1/5

C = xA/100 =>; A/C = 100/x

1/5 = 100/x =>; x = 500

9. A number is divided into two parts in such a way that 80% of 1st part is 3 more than 60% of 2nd part and 80% of 2nd part is 6 more than 90% of 1st part . Then the number is?

a) 145 b) 135 c) 130 d) 125

Ans: b

Solution: Let first part = x, second part = y

80/100 × x = y × 60/100

=>; 4x – 3y = 15 ……………… (1)

4y/5 = 9x/10 6

=>; 8y – 9x = 60 ………………….. (2)

By solving (1) and (2)

x = 60, y = 75

x y = 60 75 = 135

10. If 24-carat gold is considered to be hundred percent pure gold, then the percentage of pure gold in 22-carat gold is?

a) 90 2/3% b) 91 1/3% c) 91 3/4% d) 91 2/3%

Ans: d

Solution: 24 = 100%

22 = ?

? = (100 × 22)/24 = 91 2/3%

11. x% of 240 is y and y% of x is 117.6, then the value of x y is?

a) 235 b) 238 c) 236 d) 239

Ans: b

Solution: (x% × 240)/(y% × x) = y/117.6

y² = 24 × 1176

y² = 24 × 6 × 196

y = 12 × 14 = 168

2.4 × x = 168 =>; x = 70

x y = 70 168 =>; x y = 238

12. A is 20% more than B, B is 25% more than C, C is 60% less than D and D is 20% more than E. Based on the above information, which of the following is true?

a) A is 40% less than D b) C is 24% less than A

c) D is 60% less than B d) E is 28% more than A

Ans: a

Solution: Let E = 100

A B C D E

72 60 48 120 100

A is 40% less than D

To be continued





