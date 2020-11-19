When CV Anand met his donated puppies

The three dogs, now on police duty, were born in May 2019 before Anand decided to give these dogs to CISF when they were three months old.

Hyderabad: When you happen to be in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, one can find three German Shepherd dogs doing their duties religiously. They are graceful and dutiful as Sweetie (female), Max and Noel move around the airport. Roy was a recipient of best sniper award during the passing out parade.

Other day, CV Anand, IPS, who is now the director of the National Industrial Security Academy in Hakimpet and also holding the additional in charge of IG, Airport Sector II, visited these brave little dogs after eight months and it was an emotional reunion. Once Anand got down from the car, the excitement reached the peak. “I was a little skeptical initially as I thought they would not remember me. But the moment I got down from my car, they were all still and then I called them Sweetie, Noel, Max, they started barking in happiness and excitement. My heart was heavy and as I left I had tears in my eyes. They were so affectionate after all for three months I brought them with my hands and did the delivery also,’’ added Anand.

Anand spent a few good minutes with his ‘babies’. The senior police official said he literally saw them grow in his hands as they were born to his two dogs– Don and Hazel. “Don and Hazel have the pure German lineage. Hazel is the best of the breed and they cost around Rs 2 lakh in the market. They are so affectionate and continued to be the same though Don is ferocious while Hazel is sweet as ever. If I don’t meet them in the evening they would not have food. They keep waiting for me. ’’

These three dogs, now on police duty, were born in May 2019 before Anand decided to give these dogs to CISF when they were three months old. “There were three vacancies and I wanted to contribute to CISF and was in the airport then. They were trained at Moinabad. They are fully trained now and proudly do their duties. They got prizes in the passing out parade. ‘’

Anand says he is proud ‘father’ that his children are doing the duties very efficiently and diligently.

