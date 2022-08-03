When Taapsee Pannu opened up on experiencing paranormal incident in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:49 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Who doesn’t like spooky stories? Until you have to face those unseen forces! There have been times when several celebrities had spooky encounters. One such incident took place with actor Taapsee Pannu in Hyderabad.

Taapsee, who believes there is an other-worldly presence, explained how she felt something in her room.

Earlier in an interview with a media portal, the actor said, “Firstly, I am extremely scared of ghosts, and I do believe that they exist. Personally, I felt something in my room when I was staying at a hotel in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. I was alone in the room when I heard some footsteps echoing. Since I am a scaredy-cat when it comes to ghosts, all I did was convince myself that I was imagining things and literally forced myself to sleep. There was no way I could fight a ghost.”

On the work front, the actor has many films in her kitty including ‘Dobaaraa’, ‘Blurr’, ‘Dunki’, and ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’. She also has two Tamil films- ‘Alien’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .