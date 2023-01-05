Where agricultural fields have their own names

In Yerravaram, the bond between the farmer and the field is something different

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Suryapet: In Yerravaram, the bond between the farmer and the field is something different. Located 54 kilometres away from the Suryapet district headquarters, 80 percent of the population of this village in Kodad mandal depend on agriculture for a livelihood, and that explains why the 150-odd agricultural fields in the village are special for them.

The bond between man and field has seen each agricultural field in Yerravaram having a name of its own, most of them which have been known by the same names for more than 50 years now.

From Aapilla, Padichenu and Pashupolam to Lambadichenu, Bandachenu, and Yedlabeedu, the fields have been given names depending their geographical significance, or in connection with the owner.

However, though the owners have changed over the years, the names have continued to stay on and help farmers as well as agricultural workers to identify the location of the field.

Veerapelli Venkataiah, one of the farmers in the village, says the people call the agriculture fields by names like they address each other, showing their affection towards the land.

Venkataiah has a plot of agricultural land, spanning six acres, and which is known as Ranganipolam. Ranga was the owner of the land about five decades ago, but the name has stuck, and the place and its surroundings are identified as at or near Ranganipolam, he says.

Baru Shivaiah, another farmer, says some agricultural fields and their names were popular because of the high yield as well. The practice has been so old, that now, when the farmers engage agriculture workers from other places for cultivation, they don’t have to mention the location, but just the name of the field. They can find their way with just the name, Shivaiah adds.