While Centre increases prices, KCR distributes fruits of development to poor: Harish

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:17 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating 2-BHK houses at Burugupally in Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was increasing the prices of every essential commodity while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was distributing the fruits of development to the poor.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 45 double-bedroom houses at Burugupally village of Gajwel Mandal on Sunday, the Minister said the BJP-led union government has increased the prices of gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, fertilisers and many others. It had imposed GST on milk, curd, handlooms and even drip irrigation making life difficult for poor people and farmers.

Accusing the BJP of meeting the people only when the elections were around, the Minister said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders were available for the people round the clock to address their issues.

Saying that in the past MLAs like J Geetha Reddy of the Congress and K Vijayarama Rao of the TDP had brought no development to Gajwel, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has changed the face of Gajwel in the last eight years. While the BJP-led union government humiliated the people of Telangana by suggesting broken rice and refusing to procure last year’s Yasangi paddy, Rao said the Telangana government had bought even the last grain of paddy last Yasangi.

Apart from the 2-BHK houses, the Minister inaugurated a 750 Metric tonne godown, a village function hall, and dining hall and others in Burugupally. He later inaugurated 20 double-bedroom houses in Singotam and another 19 houses in Pidichedu village Gajwel Mandal.

He has also inaugurated the new ZP High School building, Rythu Vedika and the shopping complex of Grama Panchayat. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLC Dr V Ydava Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathapa Reddy and others were present.