Whistle artiste from Mancherial enters International Wonder Book of Records

Mancherial: Ponnala Vidya Sagar entered his feat in the International Wonder Book of Records (IWBR) by whistling the tunes of 60 songs for 60 minutes at a stretch at a programme here on Thursday. He received a certificate and medal in recognition of his attempt. Mancherial ACP G Narender was the chief guest.

A native of Ramakrishnapur, the whistle artist also belted out the tunes for the songs thrown by the audience. He said he had developed a penchant for this rare art since his childhood and attributed his success to the encouragement of his mother, Rose Mary, a retired government teacher.

Narender heaped praise on Sagar for excelling in the art and for bringing recognition to the district by etching his feat in the IWBR. He also appreciated the artist for organising community service and helping the needy. The police officer advised others to draw inspiration from Sagar and shine in their respective fields.

IWBR’s State coordinator Dr Jyothi, Velugu Foundation founder president M Ramprakash, National Best Teacher Award recipient Gundeti Yogeshwar and others were present.

