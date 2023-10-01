Who is Ankit Baiyanpuria, the fitness influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat Mission?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:07 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Screengrab of video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria.

Hyderabad: Fitness icon and influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria on Sunday took part in the ‘Shramdaan for cleanliness’ programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the ‘Swachhata hi seva’ campaign a day ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

PM Narendra Modi shared a video of himself interacting with the fitness influencer on social media. In a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria. ” (sic.)

Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria pic.twitter.com/gwn1SgdR2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

The Prime Minister said that he was keen on learning learn something from the interaction with Ankit and asked the latter how Swachhata Mission would benefit him in his fitness journey, to which the fitness influencer replied saying “If nature is kept clean, we will remain fit.”

The PM went on to ask Ankit what amount of time he dedicates towards physical fitness, to which he said “4-5 hours a day”

Ankit Baiyanpuria is a former wrestler from Bayanpur, Sonipat who has garnered a 4.9 million-strong following on his Instagram profile. He became popular for starting the 75-day hard challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among youth.