Why CM is shying away from CBI probe into BRS govt irregularities, asks Muralidhar

Why Congress has changed its stand after coming to power. Is Congress using the irregularities as a weapon to keep BRS under control for its political agenda? Is there match fixing between the two parties, Muralidhar Rao asked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

File Photo of BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao wanted to know why Congress government was not ordering a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities that took place in various sectors during the previous government.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Muralidhar Rao said when Congress party was in opposition it demanded CBI probe into irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, power sector, government land encroachments and food grain procurement and now after coming to power it was not showing interest in ordering CBI probe. “Why Congress has changed its stand after coming to power. Is Congress using the irregularities as a weapon to keep BRS under control for its political agenda? Is there match fixing between the two parties,”he asked.

When the Congress government claimed that a lot of irregularities had taken place in the Kaleshwaram, power sector and other issues during the BRS government tenure, what was stopping them from ordering a CBI probe? he asked. He warned that BJP would not keep quite till all the irregularities taken place during was probed by central agencies.

Commenting on Ram Temple consecration, Muralidhar Rao accused I.N.D.I. A. constituent leaders of making provocative statements on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be held on January 22. The I.N.D.I. A. Constituent leaders were making anti-Hindu statements insulting the Hindu population. “These leaders are giving ammunations to anti-India forces. They are disrupting the peace of the country through their provocative statements,”he said.

Criticising the Congress leadership for maintaining silence on the statements made by I.N.D.I. A. constituent leaders, he said Congress president Malikarjun Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have so far not given any statements on the comments made by their alliance partner leaders.