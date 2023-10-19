Why should people take to roads for Chandrababu, asks AP minister

By PTI Published Date - 08:28 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Andhra Pradesh Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao puzzled by Telugu Desam Party's call for public protests over his arrest.

Visakhapatnam: Civil Supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao has said that he was at a loss to know why the Telugu Desam Party wants the people to take to roads to rest his arrest.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he pointed out that Balakrishna was not stopping his film shows and had released his movie when Chandrababu was in pain.

“Nor did Heritage close down and the company had announced it made profits. When such is the case why should they want people to stage protests?” he asked.

Noting that the poverty in the state had come down from 12 to six per cent according to Niti Ayog, the minister alleged that Chandrababu had cheated the backward classes during his regime. While Jagan came out with new welfare schemes, Chandrababu’s tenure witnessed only scams, he stated, and condemned the false propaganda that the TDP president had lost five kg. weight though he actually put on one kg.

“All are equal before law. There is no anti-Jagan vote in the state which Pawan Kalyan claims. We will explain the good work done during Jagan’s rule through our Bus Yatra,” he said.

