Wild animal rescue vehicle flagged off

Telangana State Forest Department flagged off a wild animal rescue vehicle, sponsored by union Bank of India on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Telangana State Forest Department flagged off a wild animal rescue vehicle, sponsored by union Bank of India on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The State forest department flagged off a wild animal rescue vehicle on Thursday. The vehicle was sponsored by union Bank of India, Secretariat Branch under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The union Bank of India purchased a Mahindra Bolero Camper Vehicle at a cost of Rs.9.50 lakh and handed over it to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) RM Dobriyal at Aranya Bhavan. The vehicle, which is fully equipped for wild animal rescues, was flagged off by the PCCF.

The Telangana State Forest Department is operating round the clock Forest and Wildlife Control Cell located at Aranya Bhavan with Toll Free No. 18004255364.

Union Bank Chief General Manager Kare Bhaskara Rao, Forest Department OSD Shankaran and other officials were present.