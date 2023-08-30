Watch: Villagers play and take selfies with dazed leopard

“After capturing the animal, it will be released into the forest again after consulting with senior forest officials, said the forest guard official.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In Iklera village in Madhya Pradesh, a bewildered leopard was seen moving on Wednesday, appearing disoriented in its movements

When locals found the leopard, they starred capturing visual of the wild animal with their mobile phones.

Surprisingly, instead of exhibiting fear and panic, the villagers were playing with the dazed leopard almost as if it were a pet. A villager even went ahead and tried to ride on its back.

Knowing about the leopard, forest officials form Madhya Pradesh rushed to the spot to safely handle the wild animal.

According to the forest guard official, a team from Ujjain is en route to assist in detaining the leopard.

“After capturing the animal, it will be released into the forest again after consulting with senior forest officials, said the forest guard official.

Watch it here:

VIDEO | Rescue operation underway by forest officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Iklera village after a leopard was found by locals in a dazed state. “A team from Ujjain is reaching to capture the leopard and the animal will be shifted based on the directions of the higher officials,”… pic.twitter.com/NHpS0f1Mx6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023