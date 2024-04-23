Will complete Palamuru Rangareddy, other projects in four and half years: CM Revanth

“By completing these projects, I will remain etched in the history. This is not an opportunity for me but for the people of the entire Palamuru region,” Revanth Reddy said at a public meeting here on Tuesday.

23 April 2024

Nagarkurnool: Stating that comprehensive development of erstwhile Palamuru was his ambition, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said pending projects, including Palamuru Rangareddy, Tummilla, Kalwakurthy, Sangambanda and others would be completed in four and a half years.

Stressing that he had no enmity with any leaders in the district, the Chief Minister wondered what made former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and contest from Nagarkurnool. Had he continued as an IPS officer, the Congress government would have made him the DGP. The Congress government had also offered the TSPSC chairman post to Praveen Kumar but he declined, he said.

BJP candidate DK Aruna would have to listen to the BJP leadership and compromise on Palamuru’s interests.

“However, Congress candidates Vamsichand Reddy (Palamuru) and Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool) would listen to Sonia Gandhi and support me in fighting for SC categorization, including Mudiraj community in BC A group from BC D and joining Valmiki Boya community in ST,” he added.