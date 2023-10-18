Will create history by scoring a hat-trick from Nirmal: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Nirmal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominee from Nirmal segment A. Indrakaran Reddy exuded confidence that he would score a hat-trick by winning for the third time in a row. He formally kickstarted his campaign at his native place of Ellapalli village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Wednesday.

Reddy performed special prayers at a pandal of Sri Durga Devi and Anjaneya Swamy temple and took blessings of elders of his family. He earlier paid tributes to tribal legend Kumram Bheem and Father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding their statues.

Addressing a gathering, Reddy said developmental programmes and innovative schemes were stepping stones for the party’s success in the coming polls. “The BRS is aiming at 100 seats. The developmental activities and schemes will help the party in reaching the mission. We will seek votes citing the growth witnessed in nine and half years, initiatives and the manifesto of the party,” he asserted.

The nominee predicted that the BRS would certainly create a hat-trick and easily form the government. He expressed confidence that the development that happened in Nirmal constituency from 2014 to 2023, was visible and people would re-elect him. He predicted that he would create history by registering consecutive victories from Nirmal for the third time.