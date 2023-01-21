Will get sports hostel for Medak: MLA Padma Devendar Reddy

MLA assured them that she would take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was expected to visit the district

Masters Athletics are participating in a sports event in Medak on Saturday.

Medak: Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy has assured a sports hostel in Medak.

Speaking after inaugurating the 9th State Championship-2023 being organised by National Masters Athletics Association here on Saturday, She said it was heartening to see as many as 715 athletics, aged between 35 years and 95 years, coming from across the State to participate in the championship.

These 715 athletes were competing in 23 different sports. Those who get qualified will get a chance to participate in the National Master Athletics championship to be held in Haryana on February 15 and 16.

When the sportspersons raised the need of a sports hostel in Medak, the MLA assured them that she would take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was expected to visit the district to inaugurate the Integrated Collectorate Complex in April.

Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini, Municipal Chairman Chandra Palu, Vice-chairman Mallikarjuna Goud and others were present.