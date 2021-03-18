Will not hand over advocate couple murder case to CBI: CM KCR

Telangana police was best in the country in maintaining law and order as well as crime detection, and was fully capable of handling the case, he said

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that the State government will not hand over the case pertaining to the murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and Nagamani in Peddapalli district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Telangana police was best in the country in maintaining law and order as well as crime detection, and was fully capable of handling the case, he said, and pointed out that Chief Justice of Telangana High Court was directly monitoring the investigation.

Replying to issues raised by legislators in the State Assembly during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address here, Chandrashekhar Rao termed the murders as an unfortunate incident and condemned the crime. He said the police were impartial during the case investigation and have arrested six persons within a short span of time. “Contrary to the allegations made by the Opposition parties, the ruling TRS has no connection with the case. The party mandal president who was involved in the case was immediately suspended and he is behind bars today. I assure the House that the government will be impartial and make all efforts to bring the culprits to justice,” he said.

With regards to delay in implementing the electoral promises of decreasing the age limit for old age pensions and unemployment allowance, the Chief Minister said the State government was partial towards the poor and the needy. He said the State government was committed to implement the promises which was delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis. “We had difficulty in even paying salaries to the employees during the pandemic and one must understand the current financial condition of the State. However, we are working out modalities by studying similar efforts made in other States for implementing the unemployment allowance,” he said. An announcement for reducing the age limit for providing Aasara pensions to 57 years to provide Aasara pensions, will be made shortly.

On the allegation over the State government increasing VAT against petrol and diesel, the Chief Minister reminded that the issue was under the purview of the Centre and the change in prices was subject to international markets. “The VAT against petrol and diesel was increased by a meagre two per cent when compared to the previous governments in the past six and half years,” he added.

