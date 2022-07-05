‘Will quit politics, if Kodad Congress candidate gets less than 50,000 majority’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

TPCC former president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking at rachhabanda programme held at Kapugally of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district on Tuesday.

Suryapet: TPCC former president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that he would withdraw from the politics, if Congress candidate from Kodad assembly constituency did not get 50,000 votes majority in the next elections. Speaking at Congress Rachabanda programme held at Kapugallu of Kodad mandal where he shared the stage with Kodad former MLA Uttam Padmavathi, he said that there was a chance for conduct of elections to Telangana State Legislative Assembly in March, 2023. If the Congress candidate from Kodad assembly constituency got one vote less than 50,000 majority in the next elections, he would withdraw from the politics, he maintained.

He said that crop loans up to Rs two lakh would be waived after Congress coming to power in the state in the next elections. It would take up a scheme better than dalit bandhu for the welfare of the farmers. He said that Rs 15,000 per acre for year would be extended to the farmers and tenant farmer. The Congress would also take up a scheme to extend Rs 12,000 per year to landless agricultural labor. In addition to this, Abhayahastham pensions would also be revived.

He said there were allegations of corruption in selection of beneficiaries of dalit bandhu scheme and urged the government to ensure transparency in implementation of the scheme. If dalit bandhu was implemented in phased manner, selection of beneficiaries through lottery system should be taken up by the government authorities, he added.