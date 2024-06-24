Jagtial: Sridhar Babu meets Jeevan Reddy

With the MLC reportedly planning to quit his post, the party high command deployed Sridhar Babu, who is said to have convinced Jeevan Reddy not to take a hasty decision apart from offering him a plum post.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 10:15 PM

Jagtial: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday visited MLC T Jeevan Reddy in Jagtial town and discussed the situation with him. Jeevan Reddy was unhappy over the induction of Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the Congress without intimating him.

DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar, government whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas and others were present.