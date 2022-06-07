Will shift Kothirampur dumpyard in a year: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Kothirampur dumping yard would be shifted in the next one-year period by clearing the garbage through bio-mining. The dumping yard place would be merged into the Manair River Front (MRF) project to develop a pleasant atmosphere in the area. The Minister, along with TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, started the works on garbage bio-mining at Kothirampur dumping yard on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar stated that 2 lakh metric tons of garbage has been piled up at Kothirampur dumping yard which has been placed on nine acres of land on the banks of the river Manair from 1980-82. People of the town have been facing troubles with the smoke and stench emanating from the dumping yard. In order to make Karimnagar a beautiful town by clearing the garbage, proposals have been prepared with Rs 66.5 crore based on the instructions by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Besides clearing the garbage through bio-mining, the dumping yard would be shifted to another place. While Rs 16.5 crore was earmarked to clean the garbage, Rs 50 crore was allocated to take steps to shift garbage to another place. Every day, 2,000 metric tons of garbage would be processed. While a machine was already established to process 1,000 metric tons per day, another machine would be set up very soon, he said.

Vinod Kumar said Karimnagar was going to become a role model with its initiative of cleaning the dumping yard and appreciated Minister Gangula Kamalakar for his initiative to process the garbage. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath and others participated in the programme.