Will spend Rs 100 crore on poor people’s education, says Venkatrami Reddy

Countering the Opposition's allegations of BRS fielding a non-local from Medak, Reddy said he had worked for 11 years out of 25 years of his career in Medak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 07:57 PM

BRS candidate from Medak P Venkatrami Reddy is posing for a picture with BRS leaders in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: BRS candidate from Medak P Venkatrami Reddy has vowed to set up a PVR Trust with a Rs 100 crore fund to support the education of poor children and children of BRS cadre in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency after his victory from Medak.

He said that he would spend the Rs 100 crore within five years after his victory.

Addressing the party cadre in Sangareddy on Tuesday, the former IAS officer said he would also build 7 function halls, one each of the seven assembly segments under the constituency, where the BRS cadre can perform all functions without paying.

He daughter was born in Sangareddy town and his children studied in Sangareddy and other parts of Medak district.

Saying that he had built his permanent residence at Tellapur in Sangareddy district six years ago, Reddy said he had his vote in Patancheru constituency.