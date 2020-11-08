Winter sets in across Telangana

Temperature drops below normal, likely to fall further in next one week

Hyderabad: Even before the onset of winter, the nights are getting colder across the city and in some parts of the State as well, with the minimum temperature dipping to 15 degree Celsius.

On Thursday night, the city recorded 15.6 degree Celsius, which is three degrees below normal. On Wednesday night, the minimum temperature was 15.3 degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the temperatures are likely to further drop in the next one week and hover around 14 degree Celsius to 16 degree Celsius till November 12.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), on Thursday night, BHEL recorded the lowest temperature in the Greater Hyderabad region at 13.7 degree Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar (14.4 degree Celsius), Begumpet (15.1 degree Celsius) and Alwal (15.6 degree Celsius).

Apart from Hyderabad, temperatures have been dropping considerably in Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam. Across the State, the lowest minimum temperature of 10.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Bela in Adilabad on Thursday night.

Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by two to three degrees in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy in the next few days, TSDPS said.

In the past, India Meteorological Department officials said there was a possibility of a relatively higher frequency of cold waves this winter. Unlike last year, where temperatures remained above normal, weather conditions have turned too cold and breezy this winter right from day 1 of November.

On the other hand, weather officials have predicted dry weather over the State for the next three days, with the day temperatures to be in the range of 31 to 33 degree Celsius.

Breezy Novembers:

Though temperatures heavily drop mostly in December, weather conditions in the month of November too usually remain breezy. According to IMD officials, the minimum temperatures in November in the last decade were mostly around 12 degree Celsius to 14 degree Celsius.

Once, winter peaks up in the north Telangana region, the mercury levels drop to single digits in other parts of the State too. And then, even the day will be slightly colder than usual.

Demand for winter clothing:

With the winter chill setting in, customers have started dropping into local markets in search of warm clothes. From handmade sweaters to jackets, roadside markets are seeing customers slowly trooping in to buy winter clothing.

Even vendors from other parts of the country are doing brisk business with the nights turning colder. Sweaters and jackets from Ludhiana, Haryana and New Delhi are witnessing good demand.

