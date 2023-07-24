Fluorosis victims celebrate KTR’s birthday in Nalgonda

They cut a cake which had a portrait of Rama Rao at a hut belonging to Methagiri Ramulu, who was also a victim of the fluoride menace.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Nalgonda: Fluorosis victims on Monday celebrated the birthday of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at Pakagudem of Marrigudem mandal in Nalgonda district.

They cut a cake which had a portrait of Rama Rao at a hut belonging to Methagiri Ramulu, who was also a victim of the fluoride menace.

They said their future generations were saved from the fluoride menace with the supply of safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha, for which they were indebted to the Minister.

Pakagudem was one of the four displaced villages, which were relocated due to the fluoride issue.