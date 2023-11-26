Woman candidate attacked in Hyderabad

The woman, aged around 30 years, is a resident of Tolichowki and a social worker.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

The woman, aged around 30 years, is a resident of Tolichowki and a social worker.

Hyderabad: A woman candidate who is contesting from Nampally assembly constituency was allegedly abused and assaulted by a group of persons during her campaign at Asifnagar.

The woman, aged around 30 years, is a resident of Tolichowki and a social worker. In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that on Sunday when she had gone to Muradnagar to meet some persons she was attacked by some persons at a house and confined there until the police rescued her.

Based on a complaint made by her the police registered a case under Sections 342, 354,356,379,506, 323 r/w 34 of Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.

The police are investigating.