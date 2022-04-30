Woman dies after being attacked by husband in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman, who was allegedly beaten up by her husband who suspected her fidelity, died in their house at Bathukamma banda in Gajularamaram on Friday.

The victim, K.Mamatha (38), was married to K.Balakrishna, an air-conditioner mechanic, who suspected his wife’s fidelity and started harassing her. He abused and physically assaulted her several times, police said, adding that they had an argument on Thursday over the same issue, which continued on Friday as well.

“During the argument, he hit her on the head with different things including a water heater and iron rod,” police said, adding that she fell unconscious on the spot. As she lay still for a longtime, her family members tried to wake her up but they realized she had died.

It is learned that Balakrishna attempted to portray it as a suicide. However, suspicious neighbours alerted the Jeedimetla police, who took Balakrishna into custody.

