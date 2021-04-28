Woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Police said the woman, Afreen Begum (32), had frequent fights with Jahanum Begum, her husband Abid’s first wife.

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Allegedly depressed over getting beaten up by her husband’s first wife at Falaknuma, a woman died, allegedly by suicide, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the woman, Afreen Begum (32), had frequent fights with Jahanum Begum, her husband Abid’s first wife. Recently, Jahanum came to Afreen and picked up an argument. During this, she beat Afreen in full public view.

Depressed over this, Afreen allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. Her husband, who had gone out, found her dead on returning and informed the police. The Falaknuma police have booked a case and are investigating.