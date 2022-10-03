Woman dies in RTC bus in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A 74 year-old woman, Nagelli Pochamma, died in an RTC bus after she reportedly suffered a massive heart stroke. This incident happened in the Karimnagar district headquarters bus-stand on Monday.

A native of Peddakondapaka, Shayampet mandal of Warangal district, Pochamma was staying in Medarivada of Karimnagar town. She was on her way to her native place in connection with Saddula Bathukamma and Dasara festival. She collapsed after boarding the bus and died on the spot.

The police informed her family and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital.