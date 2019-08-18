Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: A woman aged around 45 year-old was found dead under suspicious circumstances near City Police Lines Amberpet on Sunday morning.

The woman clad in red saree was found lying on the pavement near one of the quarters in CPL Amberpet by the locals who informed the police about it. The police after examining the spot shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary where it is preserved for identification.

The police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating. A look out notice has been issued with request for information about the family or relatives of the woman.

