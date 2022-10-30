| Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Ambulance After Getting Off Train At Peddapalli

Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance after getting off train at Peddapalli

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:20 AM, Sun - 30 October 22

Anitha Devi, along with her brother Vinay Kumar and children, was traveling in the train from Bangalore to Benaras. When the train reached near Peddapalli railway station at 2.45 am, she developed labor pains.

Peddapalli: The Yashwanthpur Dhanapur special express train made an unscheduled halt at the Peddapalli railway station in the early hours of Sunday after a pregnant woman developed labour pains.

Anitha Devi, along with her brother Vinay Kumar and children, was traveling in the train from Bangalore to Benaras. When the train reached near Peddapalli railway station at 2.45 am, she developed labor pains. Passengers informed the matter to railway officials, who halted the train at the station and kept an ambulance ready.

Even as she was being taken to hospital, Anitha gave birth to a baby boy on the ambulance, with the ambulance staff

Balu and Suresh helping her.

Both mother and baby are doing fine, officials said.