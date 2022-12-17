Woman held for honey trapping men, extorting money in Hyderabad

Two persons including a woman who were allegedly honey trapping men and extorting money from them, were arrested by the Rachakonda police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons including a woman who were allegedly honey trapping men and extorting money from them, were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Saturday.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Parasa Tanusri (23) and Parasa Ravi (32), both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read New Year party organisers have to apply for police permission by December 23

A victim had approached the police stating that he had responded to messages sent to him from different Instagram profiles. Over a period of time, the man developed friendship with the woman who used the handle ‘Sri-Tinsu’ and messaged him a phone number. The victim spoke to her over phone and started interacting with her.

“Tanusri pretended getting close to the victim and proposed to marry him soon. On some or the other pretext, at the instance of Ravi, she demanded money for Covid treatment, health issues of her mother, and other reasons and got transferred Rs. 31.66 lakh on different instances,” said Rachakonda (cybercrime) ACP, S Harinath.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation. The woman and her friend cheated several persons in a similar manner and amassed huge wealth.