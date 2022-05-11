Woman held for killing paramour in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman and two of her accomplices were arrested for killing her paramour who allegedly harassed and blackmailed her with their private pictures and videos.

According to the Meerpet police, the suspects were B Swetha Reddy (32), from Prashanthi Hills in Meerpet, K Ashok (28), the former vice principal of a private junior college and K Karthik (30), an electrician, both from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Swetha Reddy, who was already married, became friends on Facebook with the victim M Yashma Kumar (32), a photographer from Bagh Amberpet in 2018.

“Since then, the two were talking over phone and eventually developed an extramarital affair. The victim had asked her to make nude calls and recorded those and later used those to pressurize her to marry him. He threatened her saying he would share the videos with her family members,” police said, adding that Swetha Reddy panicked and scared of the consequences, decided to eliminate Yashma Kumar with the help of Ashok and

On May 4, they met at her house after which she called Yashma Kumar there. When he reached, Ashok and Karthik attacked him with a hammer on his head and fled the spot.

Yashma Kumar died two days later in hospital.

