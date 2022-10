Woman kills daughter, ends life by suicide in Kothagudem

(Representational Image) A woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter by feeding her poison and later consumed the poison to end her life too at Rajpet village of Mulkalapalli mandal.

Kothagudem: A woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter by feeding her poison and later consumed the poison to end her life too at Rajpet village of Mulkalapalli mandal in the district on Wednesday.

According to the police, K Anusha (20) and her daughter K Nakshatra died on the way to Paloncha Government Hospital. The woman took the extreme step in the backdrop of family problems, said police.

