Woman lawyer stabbed to death by brother in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman lawyer was killed, allegedly by her brother, following an argument over a share in their ancestral property at Adam’s Colony in Tolichowki on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman, Rayeesa Fathima (41), a practicing lawyer at the Nampally Criminal Court, was attacked with a knife by her brother Arif Ali (35), on the neck, resulting in grievous injuries. She was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police said Rayeesa Fathima had been having frequent fights with her younger brother Ali, a timber trader, over their shares in the ancestral properties at various locations in the city.

On Thursday afternoon, Ali is suspected to have gone to Fathima’s house, where he picked up an argument over the issue. “During the heated argument, Ali grabbed the knife and slit her neck and fled the spot. She sustained serious bleeding injuries and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital by neighbours, where she was declared brought dead,” police said.

The Golconda police have booked a murder case and are investigating. Ali is reportedly in police custody while Fathima’s body was shifted for autopsy.

