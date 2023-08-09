Woman, man murdered in Mancherial

A murder case was registered against Devender based on a complaint received from the father of the woman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:16 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: In two separate incidents, a woman and man were murdered in the district.

In the first instance, a 38-year old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband in Mandamarri on Wednesday. Mandamarri Inspector Mahender Reddy said Gunti Madhavi, wife of Devender from Orregadda, died after being beaten by Devender.

Devender was allegedly harassing her demanding money for consuming liquor. A murder case was registered against Devender based on a complaint received from the father of the woman.

Siddam Srinivas, a 40-year old native of Achulapur village was murdered allegedly by his wife and her paramour at a hillock near Gopalnagar in Thandur mandal headquarters.

His mother Mondakka alleged that Srinvas was killed by her daughter-in-law Banakka and Medi Shankar with whom she was moving closely for quite a long time.