Telangana: TSPEJAC to organise ‘Anti-Privatization Day’ on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) will organise “Anti-Privatization Day” at Mint Compound on Wednesday.
According to Chairman of the JAC, Sai Babu, “Anti-Privatization Day” was being organised on the call of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE).
Power employees from across the State would take part in the protest programme, he said.