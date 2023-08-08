Telangana: TSPEJAC to organise ‘Anti-Privatization Day’ on Wednesday

"Anti-Privatization Day'' was being organised on the call of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:34 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) will organise “Anti-Privatization Day” at Mint Compound on Wednesday.

According to Chairman of the JAC, Sai Babu, “Anti-Privatization Day” was being organised on the call of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE).

Power employees from across the State would take part in the protest programme, he said.

