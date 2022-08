| Woman Son Die As Tractor Hits Two Wheeler In Siddipet

Woman, son die as tractor hits two-wheeler in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:08 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Representational Image

Siddipet: A woman and her son died in a road accident when a tractor hit their two-wheeler at Buramiya Thota in Cheriyal town on Sunday night.

The victims were Sirimalla Vasantha (47) and her son Ramesh of Kutigal village. The negligent driver was reportedly driving the tractor with KG wheels in the town when the incident happened.

The police have taken the driver into custody. A case was registered.