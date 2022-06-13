Woman, son kill self in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: A woman and her son were found dead in their house at KPHB Colony in the city on Monday. They were suspected to have been upset over financial problems and hanged themselves to death, police said.

The victims, Sarala (50) and her son Sandeep (30), residents of Brundavan Colony here, were natives of Vaddepally in Jogulamba Gadwal district. According to the police, the two were found hanging from the same ceiling fan in the house and neighbours who noticed them alerted the KPHB police, who shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

Officials said relatives were being questioned after which more details would be known.