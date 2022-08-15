Woman stabbed to death by husband in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Representational image.

Karimnagar: A 30-year-old Anganwadi worker, Kanakam Shirisha was stabbed to death by husband in Indurthy of Chigurumamidi mandal on Monday.

According to police, Shirisha, who is working as Anganwadi attender, had a dispute with her husband Praveen for sometime. After participating in the Independence Day celebrations held in Anganwadi centre, Praveen forcefully took her home and attacked with a knife. She died on the spot with severe bleeding injuries.

Shirisha, who had a dispute with husband, sent divorce notice to Praveen recently. Enraged over the incident, Praven developed a grudge on Shirisha and killed her. Later, Praveen surrendered before the police. The couple have a daughter and a son.

Learning about the incident, Thimmapur CI Shashidar Reddy and SI Dasa Sudhakar visited the spot. Police began investigation by registering the case.