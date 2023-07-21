Women, dalits are feeling insecure under BJP rule: Medak MP

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy maintained that the violence against women in Manipur and the attack on Chandrashekhar Azad in Uttara Pradesh were just a reflection of how the BJP was ruling the country.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Sangareddy: Medak MP and Deputy Floor leader of Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Lok Sabha Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had failed to protect the women and dalits.

Dalits, women, and minorities were feeling insecure under the rule of the BJP across the country. The Medak MP had participated in a deeksha launched by Bhim Army protesting against the murder attempt made on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan in Uttara Pradesh. Reddy participated in the Deeksha as a representative of the BRS Party in New Delhi on Friday.

The MP has demanded action against the assailants who opened fire on Azad. He has demanded the Centre government to extend foolproof security for the Dalit activist to protect him from such assailants in the future.

The MP said that the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government will be blamed if anything happens to Azad in the future. He has said that the BRS Party would certainly condemn such attacks on dalits in any part of the country.

Unlike the BJP, Reddy has said that the BRS government in Telangana was doing everything to improve the lives of the dalits. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the Dalit Bandhu programme to uplift the dalits in the State.