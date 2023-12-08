Women, girls should approach police for help: Cybercrime DSP

Informing that SHE teams and Anti-human traffic teams were working for the protection of women, Cybercrime DSP assured to take serious action against the accused if women and girl students lodged complaint

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Police officers and students particiapting in awareness programme on women safety held in Jagtial on Friday.

Jagtial: Cybercrime DSP Rangareddy advised the women and girl students to approach the police without any fear if they have any problems.

Informing that SHE teams and Anti-human traffic teams were working for the protection of women, he assured to take serious action against the accused if women and girl students lodged complaint.

Also Read Alarming rise in cybercrimes, says NCRB

District police organized an awareness programme on SHE teams, Anti-Human trafficking, Women Safety and Cybercrime at Polasa Agriculture College here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangareddy said that district police have taken strict measures for the protection of women and children. Anti-human traffic unit was formed to check illegal transportation of the people.

Emphasizing the need to be careful about increasing crime on women, he said that the police department was giving top priority for women safety as well as protection of ladies from eve-teasers.

Besides establishing SHE teams, awareness programmes have been organized to educate girls and women about their safety by the police. While some of the eve-teasers were given counseling in front of their family members, others were sent to jail.

Advising the women to be careful while handling social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, he wanted the ladies to take all precautionary measures while uploading photos and videos.

DSP warned to take serious action if anybody tries to create troubles for women.