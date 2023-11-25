Women’s body member reviews health of Buldhana rape survivor

Maharashtra Women's Commission member Abha Pandey met the toddler at the government hospital and reviewed her condition on Friday.

By PTI Published Date - 01:23 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Akola: A member of the Maharashtra Women’s Commission visited the two-and-half-year-old rape survivor who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, an official said on Saturday.

The toddler was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old neighbour at Tarwadi village in Buldhana district on Thursday.

According to the police, the boy had sought her grandmother’s permission to take her to a shop nearby to buy her chips and chocolates. However, he instead took the child to an abandoned room, where he raped her and left her in an unconscious state.

Locals later found the toddler and rushed her to a clinic. She was subsequently shifted to the government hospital in Akola, they said.

Speaking to reporters here, Pandey said the commission will ensure stringent punishment for the accused. She also emphasised the need for sex education for children in light of such incidents.

The accused has been detained and booked under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.