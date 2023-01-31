Women’s U-19 team grooves to ‘Kala Chashma’ song to celebrate their win

The women in blue celebrated their historic win at the T-20 Women’s World Cup in style.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: The women in blue celebrated their historic win at the T-20 Women’s World Cup in style. A video surfaced on the net shows the Indian U-19 team grooving to the 2016 hit song ‘Kala Chashma’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

The video was posted by the ICC on their social media handle and the team was called ‘The new Kala Chashma champions’. The video was captioned: “Winning on the field and off it .. India – ICC Women’s #U19T20WorldCup Champions .. #cricket #cricketreels (sic).”

The U-19 women’s cricket team won the title with a score of 7 wickets against England in the finals.

PM Modi and President Murmu, too, congratulated the champs on their victory through social media.

In the video, the young cricketers can be seen dressed in blue and wearing their medals as they dance to the peppy beats of the song.

Watch the cute video here:

