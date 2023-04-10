Working with Ilaiyaraaja was ‘an honour and a challenge’ for lyricist Dr Sagar

Dr Sagar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, said that Ilaiyaraaja is a big name in the music industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Lyricist Dr Sagar, who is known for his work in movies and series like ‘Daas Dev’, ‘Setters’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, ‘Bheed’ and ‘Khaki – The Bihar Chapter’, has worked with maestro Ilaiyaraaja for the upcoming film ‘Music School’.

Sagar has drawn huge appreciation from the audience for his Bhojpuri-styled songs such as ‘Bambai Main Ka Ba’ and that of ‘Maharani 2’.

Talking about working with Ilaiyaraaja, Dr Sagar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, said: “Ilaiyaraaja is a big name in the music industry. I got a chance to meet him around four years ago in Chennai for the Paparao Biyyala-directed musical film ‘Music School’, which has about 12 songs. I’ve had the privilege to be involved in seven tracks. And in a way, we could say that the dialogue itself has been moulded into poetry.”

The film is all set to release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and it stars talented artistes like Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, and Vinay Verma in the lead roles.

The lyricist added: “Working with Ilaiyaraaja sir was both an honour and a challenge. We both had to work through it and understand each other; even when it came to communicating, we had to speak in English. And now, I hope the audience will soon see the fruits of our efforts.”