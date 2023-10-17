World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen visits Marri Arundhati Multi Specialty Hospital at Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: World Boxing champion and Asian Games bronze medalist Nikhat Zareen on Tuesday visited Marri Arundhati Multi Specialty Hospital at Dundigal.

During her visit, Nikhat expressed happiness after learning about the facilities of the hospital and the process of providing free treatment to the poor. She also interacted with some patients there and enquired as to how they were being treated and about the facilities being provided to the patients.

Later, she said that it is a great thing that the BRS leader Marri Rajasekhar Reddy kept the word he gave to his mother and built a multi-specialty hsopital to provide free medical services to the poor. She praised Rajasekhar Reddy’s service to the poor as an inspiration for people like her.

MLRIT Educational Institutions Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, Principal Srinivasa Rao and hospital staff participated in this program.

