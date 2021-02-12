World Radio Day to be observed on February 13

One of the major events will be an international webinar to be organised by the Indian DX Club International of Kolkata

By | Published: 8:00 pm 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Technology might change by the day, but one invention that has weathered every other technological advance is celebrating its day on Saturday. February 13 is being observed across the globe as World Radio Day.

Proclaimed in 2011 by the member states of UNESCO, the decision to observe February 13 as World Radio Day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 and this year, though the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, radio enthusiasts are preparing to celebrate it in whatever way possible.

One of the major events will be an international webinar to be organised by the Indian DX Club International of Kolkata. The webinar will be attended by various radio hobbyists and institutions from across different continents. The event will be based on the official World Radio Day 2021 theme of “New World, New Radio”, which highlights resilience of the radio. Pradip Chandra Kundu, a veteran radio hobbyist from Tripura and Indian Record Holder in collecting maximum QSL cards from radio stations across the globe, will be among the people from around the world presenting views on the World Day theme.

A recent survey in UK by a radio station has suggested that the benefits of radio in these troubled times are increasingly being appreciated by a younger audience, with 62 per cent of 18-34s suggesting they are listening more than pre-pandemic. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on his message on World Radio Day 2021 said, “Wherever you are, radio is with you. Confined, radio opens up to the world, to health information, to education, to the arts, to cultural diversity. Radio is an invaluable tool for the transmission of information, a common good of humanity.”

Radio aficionados in the city too are preparing to be part of the event, which has assumed significance in the backdrop of the pandemic. Those interested from anywhere in the world can join the webinar which will be from 3pm to 4pm IST on Saturday. To confirm participation, the following form has to be filled up: https://forms.gle/dadkbqwMGHrHhQCx7

The meeting links will be mailed before the programme, with the IDXCI to issue a Certificate of Participation to all attending the webinar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .