WWF India adopts 50,000 trees

Hyderabad: WWF India, Hyderabad, as part of its Sustainable Trees campaign, on Monday, announced an initiative to adopt 50,000 trees at Kanha Shantivanam, Heartfulness Institute, Hyderabad. Under this initiative, WWF India will fund the maintenance and growth of 50,000 trees along with monitoring the progress of the plantation. The WWF campaign is an initiative to plant native indigenous tree species across India by involving school and college students, grassroots organisations and concerned citizens.

The plantation is planned over two seasons and a majority of the trees have already been planted and the remaining are to be planted by August-end. State Director, WWF India, Hyderabad, Farida Tampal said that the entire plantation area will be geo-tagged to track the progress of the expanding green cover using satellite imagery.

Some of the trees that will be planted include mango, teak, bamboo, bougainvillaea, aaya, peepal, terminalia belerica, muntingia calabura, senthur, thaposi, shesham, mahogany, badam, lagerstroemia, custard apples, putranjiva, peepal, cassia javanica, rudraksh etc.